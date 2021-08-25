More situationships are headed for the rocks in the 'Shine Ya Eye' season with the latest being Boma and Angel.
BBNaija 2021: Angel shares stunning revelation about Boma's bedroom game
The housemate made the revelation in a chat with JMK.
The short-lived romance that has seen Boma share a few nights in Angel's bed appears to be headed nowhere especially after she recently discredited his bedroom game.
The 21-year-old, in a chat with co-housemate JMK on Tuesday, revealed she was tired of having Boma in her bed due to his mediocre knowledge in the art of locking lips.
After a few seconds of worrying about Ebuka discussing her revelation come Sunday live eviction, Angel shared that she was sick of hosting her new sweetheart.
Watch the video:
Angel's new revelation comes amid video clips making the rounds that the pair got their hands busy under the sheets these past days.
Recall they got other housemates speculating last week that their executive lounge visit involved sex even though they spent the short time talking about their sexual preference.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng