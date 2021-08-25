The short-lived romance that has seen Boma share a few nights in Angel's bed appears to be headed nowhere especially after she recently discredited his bedroom game.

The 21-year-old, in a chat with co-housemate JMK on Tuesday, revealed she was tired of having Boma in her bed due to his mediocre knowledge in the art of locking lips.

After a few seconds of worrying about Ebuka discussing her revelation come Sunday live eviction, Angel shared that she was sick of hosting her new sweetheart.

Watch the video:

Angel's new revelation comes amid video clips making the rounds that the pair got their hands busy under the sheets these past days.