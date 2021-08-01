BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

In case you missed the show, check out five exciting highlights:

1. DJ Big N understood the assignment

Going by viewers' census and, of course, how the housemates rocked the dance floor, DJ Big N delivered on the assignment. The celebrity Disc Jockey shared hit after hit from classics to newly released tracks.

Big N's playlist also made an applaud worthy impression on Wizkid's Starboy FC.

2. Laycon had his 'Verified' single remixed with housemates' names

Laycon's season might be long gone but the rapper made an appearance with a special prerecorded remix of his 'Verified' single.

3. Liquorose and Saga's dance battle

The housemates sure brought the energy to the dance floor. Unfortunately, their electrifying performance did not get enough screen time.

But viewers still got ample view of Liquorose and Saga ripping the dance floor apart.

4. Cramped space

Cramped spaces can be a tough call especially when dancing is involved. The party room appeared cramped with all 22 housemates moving for the vantage points. Regardless, the housemates made lemonades and danced the night away.

5. Angel with the vibes