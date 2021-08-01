RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

From DJ Big N's performance to Liquorose and Saga's dance battle, catch some of the exciting highlights from the first Saturday night party.

'Shine Ya Eye' housemate Liquorose [Instagram/ken.yousuff]

The 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates got a fair dose of fun for their first-ever Saturday night party especially with celebrity DJ Big N behind the deck.

Recommended articles

In case you missed the show, check out five exciting highlights:

Going by viewers' census and, of course, how the housemates rocked the dance floor, DJ Big N delivered on the assignment. The celebrity Disc Jockey shared hit after hit from classics to newly released tracks.

Big N's playlist also made an applaud worthy impression on Wizkid's Starboy FC.

Laycon's season might be long gone but the rapper made an appearance with a special prerecorded remix of his 'Verified' single.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2021: Housemates party hard after winning 1st task

The housemates sure brought the energy to the dance floor. Unfortunately, their electrifying performance did not get enough screen time.

But viewers still got ample view of Liquorose and Saga ripping the dance floor apart.

Cramped spaces can be a tough call especially when dancing is involved. The party room appeared cramped with all 22 housemates moving for the vantage points. Regardless, the housemates made lemonades and danced the night away.

Angel certainly knows how to steal the spotlight and for their first party. The housemates did a good job rocking the dance floor but Angel absolutely murdered it engaging other housemates especially her budding love interest, Sammie.

Authors:

