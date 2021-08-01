The 'Shine Ya Eye' housemates got a fair dose of fun for their first-ever Saturday night party especially with celebrity DJ Big N behind the deck.
BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party
From DJ Big N's performance to Liquorose and Saga's dance battle, catch some of the exciting highlights from the first Saturday night party.
In case you missed the show, check out five exciting highlights:
1. DJ Big N understood the assignment
Going by viewers' census and, of course, how the housemates rocked the dance floor, DJ Big N delivered on the assignment. The celebrity Disc Jockey shared hit after hit from classics to newly released tracks.
Big N's playlist also made an applaud worthy impression on Wizkid's Starboy FC.
2. Laycon had his 'Verified' single remixed with housemates' names
Laycon's season might be long gone but the rapper made an appearance with a special prerecorded remix of his 'Verified' single.
3. Liquorose and Saga's dance battle
The housemates sure brought the energy to the dance floor. Unfortunately, their electrifying performance did not get enough screen time.
But viewers still got ample view of Liquorose and Saga ripping the dance floor apart.
4. Cramped space
Cramped spaces can be a tough call especially when dancing is involved. The party room appeared cramped with all 22 housemates moving for the vantage points. Regardless, the housemates made lemonades and danced the night away.
5. Angel with the vibes
Angel certainly knows how to steal the spotlight and for their first party. The housemates did a good job rocking the dance floor but Angel absolutely murdered it engaging other housemates especially her budding love interest, Sammie.
