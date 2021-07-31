RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Housemates party hard after winning 1st task

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The ladies came prepared with their jaw dropping bikinis for the party.

Housemates celebrate after winning first task [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

This year's season of Big Brother Naija has started on a smooth note as the housemates won their first task.

The first task had the housemates portraying the culture of some of the tribes in Nigeria.

Directed by Sammie, the housemates gave an impressive performance. Biggie had some nice words for their electrifying performance.

www.instagram.com

Special kudos were given to Sammie, Whitemoney and Liquorose for their extraordinary contribution to the task.

For making Biggie proud, the housemates were gifted with Biggie's currencies and a party by the jacuzzi.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Trust the excited housemates and they came out in their body revealing bikinis and shorts.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

All the housemates partied late into the night. Even Beatrice who was initially moody, joined the party wearing a sexy bikini.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

It was indeed a night of fun, drinks, food, flirtatious moments, gossips, seductive dance moves and prospective ship formations.

