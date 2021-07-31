BBNaija 2021: Housemates party hard after winning 1st task

The first task had the housemates portraying the culture of some of the tribes in Nigeria.

Directed by Sammie, the housemates gave an impressive performance. Biggie had some nice words for their electrifying performance.

Special kudos were given to Sammie, Whitemoney and Liquorose for their extraordinary contribution to the task.

For making Biggie proud, the housemates were gifted with Biggie's currencies and a party by the jacuzzi.

Trust the excited housemates and they came out in their body revealing bikinis and shorts.

All the housemates partied late into the night. Even Beatrice who was initially moody, joined the party wearing a sexy bikini.