Twitter has gone berserk following Wathoni's shocking tale of how she got pregnant for her five-year-old son.

The single mom revealed during the housemates' Thursday wager task presentation that she got pregnant from heavy petting.

She also revealed that she was a virgin at the time and struggled with accepting her pregnancy.

Viewers have since taken to the micro-blogging app to analyse her tale. Meanwhile, some of the housemate's friends have come to her defence amid the fire she has come under since sharing her story.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2020: Erica and Wathoni fight dirty over Kiddwaya

See some Twitter reactions: