Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya recently opened up to his love interest, Erica, about the women he has been vulnerable with and interestingly, DJ Cuppy made the list.

The housemate made the revelation during a private chat between the couple on why he has been emotionally detached from their tryst.

Erica had sought to know the women who had successfully seen Kidd in his vulnerable state and his answer included his mother, manager and surprisingly, DJ Cuppy who he labelled his ex.

The lovebirds have in recent weeks quarrelled over Kiddwaya's refusal to commit outside the show.

Following their last Saturday night party, Erica had thrown a massive tantrum about his untoward closeness to Nengi and Dorathy.

Recall DJ Cuppy endorsed Kiddwaya weeks after the season premiered but referred to him as her 'craziest friend'.