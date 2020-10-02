Big Brother Naija Dorathy has been forced to cut short her media rounds just days after emerging first runner-up in the just concluded show.
According to confirmed reports from Dorathy's Instagram page handler, the reality star was rushed to a hospital for a yet to be confirmed ailment.
Dorathy's sister, Cynthia Bachor also tweeted, confirming reports of her emergency trip to the hospital early Friday morning.
Since the announcement, the reality star's fans have led Twitter trends with the #PrayforDorathy hashtag. Tweets wishing Dorathy a speedy recovery are currently pouring in for the show's star.
