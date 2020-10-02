Big Brother Naija Dorathy has been forced to cut short her media rounds just days after emerging first runner-up in the just concluded show.

According to confirmed reports from Dorathy's Instagram page handler, the reality star was rushed to a hospital for a yet to be confirmed ailment.

Dorathy Bachor's Instagram page handler confirmed the cancelling of media rounds [Instagram/thedorathybachor]

Dorathy's sister, Cynthia Bachor also tweeted, confirming reports of her emergency trip to the hospital early Friday morning.

Since the announcement, the reality star's fans have led Twitter trends with the #PrayforDorathy hashtag. Tweets wishing Dorathy a speedy recovery are currently pouring in for the show's star.

See Twitter reactions: