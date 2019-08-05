One particular event everyone looks forward to on Nigeria's most popular reality TV show is the Saturday night party.

Over the years, the Saturday night party in the Big Brother's house has not only shown us the dancing and partying skills of the housemates but has also allowed viewers to also party with the housemates.

What's a party without an outstanding DJ? Well, this year's season has seen some of Nigeria's most celebrated disc jockeys turn up at the Saturday night live parties. So far, we've had five of these disc jockeys perform, and it may interest you to know that they have really brought their A-game to the party.

Today we will be ranking them according to how they have performed at the Saturday party. It is based on how they trended on social media and the reaction from both the housemates and the viewers at home.

5. DJ Xclusive

DJ Xclusive was the first disc jockey to perform at the Saturday night party for BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season 4 and he came with the sauce. Well, the reason DJ Xclusive appears to be on the bottom of this list solely lies in the hands of the housemates.

The first Saturday party in the Big Brother house was probably a wake-up call for the housemates as they actually didn't get the memo as to how a party in the Big Brother house is supposed to be. DJ Xclusive tried all his best to make the housemates party but we guess they were still trying to warm up to the new experience.

4. DJ Lambo

Unarguably one of the finest disc jockeys from this part of the world, her trademark smile, and excellence personification came to play during her performance in the house. The moment DJ Lambo showed up as the DJ for the night we knew there was going to be trouble.

She took the housemates down memory lane, brought them back to the latest jams in town. She kind of vibe with the housemates and understood their mood and played along with them. Just in case you didn't know, she trended worldwide on Twitter the night she performed at the Big Brother house.

3. DJ Big N

Not a very popular name but DJ Big N knows his onions where it comes to the job of being a disc jockey. For those who weren't familiar with the disc jockey, up until the night he performed at the house, he gave them a reason why he is called DJ Big N. The housemates were blown away by his performance as they partied all night long.

One thing that stood out for DJ Big N was that he not only partied with the housemates but took it to the Sunday live eviction party. Guess who went home with 20k on the live eviction show? Two lucky people from the crowd who couldn't go unnoticed by the DJ during the live eviction show.

2. DJ Kaywise

DJ Kaywise is the kind of disc jockey who can fit into any kind of crowd; if you want a disc jockey for your classy party, he sure knows how to spice things up and if he gets to play for the regular youth in the streets, he is another level of vibes.

We guess the housemates won't forget Kaywise in a long time as he made the housemates come out of their shells. DJ Kaywise took his infectious vibes to the Sunday live eviction party and we thought it was actually 'DJ Kaywise Concert.' We think he would make the top three by the time the complete list of all the DJs who performed at the Big Brother house comes out.

1. DJ Sose

So far, DJ Sose's Saturday night party has been credited as the best since the reality show started. Like they say ''Actions speak louder than words'' and that's a perfect way to describe DJ Sose's performance at the Saturday night party. He came in, read the body languages of the housemates and did just justice to the night.

Viewers were stunned at the way he was able to carry the housemates along. Tacha and Jackye, two housemates who have been notorious for always staying during the parties couldn't even keep calm as they partied all night...Sose's virus we guess. The audience at the Sunday live eviction show also got a taste of the virus and left the arena without a cure!