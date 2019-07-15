As usual, the housemates spent the better part of Monday morning trying to win the most coveted price of 'Head Of House.'

After an interesting, fun filled an intense one hour, Esther won the task, 'Memory Challenge,' given to the housemates by Big Brother making her the first female head of house. The challenge was for the housemates to memories the numbers of cards found in the house for 20 minutes.

After the 20 minutes elapsed, the housemates moved to the Arena where Big Brother made a twist to the game. According to him, the housemates were a bit too uptight so he decided to spice things up.

The housemates were then made to stand up and dance to the music (Funny move by Biggie). After dancing for 5 minutes, Big Brother then asked the housemates to guess the location of the numbers in the house.

For Big Brother, any housemate who guessed wrongly the location of the numbers would leave the Arena. The housemate who guessed correctly the location of the number called would become the 'Head Of House.'

The housemates were then told to write the locations of cards 3 and 6. Biggie's unpredictable moves came to foreplay again as he made the housemates dance yet again.

After a few minutes of dancing, the housemates were then made to write down their names on the sheets indicating the numbers of the game.

Then came the time for Biggie to reveal where the cards 3 and 6 were located. Apparently, all the housemates got the location correctly.

Then Biggie moved on to the next cards 26 and 15. The first casualties were Frodd, Tacha, and Mercy. Again Tuoyo got disqualified for the second time in two weeks for talking to Omashola during the task.

The next card on the game to be called was 18 and Diane got axed as she couldn't identify the location of the card. After another music break the housemates, Big Brother called four locations and asked the housemates to identify the numbers that were at those spots.

Jeff and Mike both got disqualified after breaking the rules. Nelson, Sir Dee, Khafi and Thelma all got axed as they couldn't keep up with identifying the numbers at the correct locations.

After yet another music break, Biggie took the game to much more complicated level by telling the housemates that he would be revealing 4 locations where the numbers were located but this time around they would be writing it backwards.

Omashola, Ike, Jackye, Gedoni, Seyi all couldn't get their locations correctly with Esther reading all locations correctly, making her the head of house. The Head Of House comes with 250 Bet9ja coins and the special room where the winner will stay for a week.