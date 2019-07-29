Since Mike was announced as a married man and one of the 21 housemates that made it into the BBNaija 2019 house, he has remained one of the viewers’ favourites.

Mike has not for one day hidden his marital status unlike some of the past housemates of the BBNaija that include, Thin Tall Tony of the BBNaija Season Two themed ‘See Gobbe’ and DeeOne of the BBNaija Season 3 themed ‘Double Wahala.’

The housemate has been seen as a strong contender, been up for eviction twice and spent a total of 29 days in the Big Brother House.

Whenever he is asked or gets the opportunity, he is quick to tell Biggie during his Diary Sessions how he feels about his wife and how much he misses her.

Here are 10 things you don’t know about Mike’s wife.

1. Mike’s wife full name is Peirresha Alexandra Shakes-Drayton.

2. Perri is an athlete and has represented Great Britain in several athletic competitions.

3. She’s an Olympian.

4. Perri is a Nike ambassador in London.

5. She will be 31 on December 21, 2019

6. At the 2013 World Championships, a knee injury forced Perri to concentrate on the 400 metres rather than the 400 metres hurdles on her return to athletics

7. Perri and Mike dated for several months before they got married in 2018.

8. She has won 9 medals for Great Britain in six different competitions.

9. Perri is one of the biggest support Mike has gotten and she has consistently been canvassing for votes to keep him in the Big Brother House.

10. In 2018, Perri was part of the tenth series of the ITV show, ‘Dancing on Ice.’