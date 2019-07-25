Big Brother surprised the housemates on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with the return of Seyi and Tacha to the house.

The return of the two fake evicted housemates came as a shocker to the other housemates as they didn't envisage it. However, it caused a bit of tension amongst the housemates as their body languages said it all.

Trust viewers who watched the return of Seyi and Tacha to the house as they couldn't keep calm after Mike gave Tacha a bit of his mind. For Mike, he wasn't happy about her return to the house because of her negative energy which was felt by all the housemates. So guys, let's share with you how Twitter reacted following Mike's now-famous statement.