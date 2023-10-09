ADVERTISEMENT
4 South African women search for love in 12 Nigerian men on new dating show

Faith Oloruntoyin

The women have to pick from 12 Nigerian bachelors from different walks of life.

Showmax will debut its first romantic reality show. [Website/Showmax]
Showmax will debut its first romantic reality show. [Website/Showmax]

The streaming platform released details of its latest original project on Monday, October 9, 2023. Bae Beyond Borders is a dating reality show that follows the lives of four South African women, eager to find love. They open themselves to the search for a Nigerian man to date and eventually marry.

The women have to pick from 12 Nigerian bachelors from different walks of life. They will engage online through speed dating means and must collectively select eight men who have thrilled them the most out of the initial 12, before they proceed to Nigeria to meet them physically.

The four South African women who will lead the show are Malibongwe Gumede, Nande Ramcwana, Vuvu Maseti and Zezethu Mniki. The identities of the men currently remain unknown.

Explaining the creation of Bae Beyond Borders, the producer, Zinzi Velelo Alake, revealed that she also found love in a Nigerian man. "I am a South African woman who fell in love with a Nigerian man, and blending our cultures has been life-changing", she expressed.

Alake described the show as a way of uniting African countries, "I created Bae Beyond Borders to unite Africans in love and to shine a light on a different kind of love that people usually do not get to see.”

The show, which was shot in South Africa and Nigeria, will start airing on Showmax, from October 23, 2023. It's currently unclear the specific number of episodes ordered for the season's run.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

