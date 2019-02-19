Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has reacted to claims that Baba Suwe's colleagues have abandoned him despite his failing health.

Mr Latin, who is the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, said the association had been taking care of Baba Suwe’s medical bills since 2017.

Mr Latin made this known in Abeokuta on Monday, February 18, 2019.

The comic actor also said his colleague had been getting financial and moral support from TAMPAN since the news broke under the administration of immediate past President of the association, Dele Odule.

He said,”I have just instructed the Lagos State executive of the association to check on him (Baba Suwe) to ascertain his health progress.

“I can tell you that we have not abandoned Baba Suwe, as well as any of our members, as being speculated in some quarters by mischief-makers.”

Baba Suwe denies ill health in 2016

In 2016, Baba Suwe had denied reports of ill health when a younger colleague and prodigy, Yomi Fabiyi announced his ill health.

Baba Suwe denied the story, telling fans to ignore Yomi Fabiyi.

Now, Baba Suwe told NetNg, "My health is perfectly fine, I don’t want anybody to worry about me," he said. Adding, "a lot of people have been calling me about the issue all day what Yomi put out is a very old story. I don’t want to talk about the issue any more please ignore it."

Yomi Fabiyi reported that the torture done to Baba Suwe by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is damaging the actor's health as he can barely walk.