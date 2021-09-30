‘Army of thieves’ aims to outperform its prequel ‘Army of the Dead’ with a new trailer.

Pulse Nigeria

‘Army of thieves’ the prequel, is set for release on October 29th 2021. And its trailer released as part of the global TUDUM event shows this prequel aims to outperform its sequel while expanding Zack Snyder’s zombie universe.

Directed by its main lead Ludwig Dieter(Matthias Schweighöfer), ‘Army of thieves’ appears to have a far more alternative direction despite the heist theme and zombie carnage still intact.

Ludwig after being recruited by Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel from the fast and furious saga). A whole new crew with criminal and theft talents joins him, leading to the ‘Army of thieves' gang.

Additionally, ‘Army of thieves’ is produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder. The score will be provided by Hanz Zimmer & Steve Mazzaro. German cinematographer Bernhard Jasper supervises filming and editing by Alexander Berner, who has worked on several big titles, including (Jupiter Ascending and Resident Evil).

The plot in which a gang of criminal masterminds sneak into a secret location to pull off a heist is becoming overused. If used, it should be executed to cinematic brilliance, which ‘Army of the Dead’ clearly failed to achieve. But the trailer indicates ‘Army of thieves’ intends to outperform ‘Army of the dead’. At the same time, it is keeping the fast pace and comedic tone of the army of the dead uninjured as we see clips of blazing guns, explosions, car chases, shootouts, and even a hot steamy kiss.

We can only keep our fingers crossed in this second instalment of what's becoming a zombie franchise And hope it’s better than its original. There is a common saying, ‘never judge a book by its cover’.

We can apply that to the cinema, never judge a movie by its trailer or the names around it, even though it reeks of brilliance or mediocrity.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

