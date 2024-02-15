ADVERTISEMENT
AGN takes 2024 Actors Guild of Nigeria International Festival to Hollywood

Faith Oloruntoyin

This year's edition will be held in Los Angeles, California between August 8-10, 2024, with the theme "The Actors Marketplace (TAMP)."

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced its international festival second edition [Twitter/ShockNg]
Now in its second year, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed the news in a new report on ShockNg.

The AGN president, Emeka Rollas Ejezie in the report expressed that this year's edition of the festival will run in association and close partnership with Africa Travel Film Festival (AFTRAFF) and Dream Magic Studios, a subsidiary of Silverbird Group.

Alongside news of the upcoming seminar, 29 new appointments of the guild were also announced:

1. Ifeoma Okeke-Ozzoude — Chief of Staff

2. Agility Onwurah — Chief Protocol

3. Femi Durojaiye — SSA Media/Press Secretary

4. Alex Okoroji — Director of International Affiliations & Brands Communication

5. Kevin Uvo — National Taskforce Chairman

6. Gideon Okeke — SA on Intellectual Property

7. Okunzuwa Nosa Baba Rex — SA on Youth Development

8. Steve Eboh — SSA on Military

9. Dorothy Njemanze — SA on National Assembly/SDG Goal

10. Charles Inojie — Director of AGN Film Project

11. Sir Victor Osuagwu — SA on Special Duties

12. Jude Ororha — SA on Violence & Harassment in Workplace

13. Tracy Edwin — SA on Gender Equality

14. Dumkenenna Nnadi — Personal Assistant on AGN Website

15. Benedict Johnson — SA on Government Affairs

16. Wash Waziri Hong — SA on AGN Film Projects Northern Nigeria

17. Joseph Benjamin — SA on Nollywood Actors in Diaspora

18. Roland Igbadumhe — SA on International Travels

19. Ify Eze — SA on Child Actors Welfare

20. Ideanyi Ezekwe — SA on Guild Strategic Partnership

21. Sedeter Saviour — SA on Occupational Health & Safety

22. Mary Patrick — SA on AGN Entrepreneurial Development

23. Chidi Ihezie-Okafor — SA on HMO/Insurance

24. Emeka Ossai — Chairman Disciplinary Committee

25. Ijeoma Thomas — SA on AGN Film Projects South

26. Hilda Dokubo — Director of Training for Members

27. Deyemi Okanlawon — Planning/Strategy

28. Rita Edochie — AGN Women Leader/Welfare of Members

29. Prince Ebakumo — SA on Social Media Handles

The guild also has Kate Henshaw as the director of communication, Emeka Duru as the national finance secretary, Lolo Oby Kate Okafor as the treasurer, David Akuma as the director of guild services, Chelsea Nwodo as the assistant national secretary, and Kea Adams as the national chief whip.

More details about the upcoming festival will be released in the coming days.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

