AGN takes 2024 Actors Guild of Nigeria International Festival to Hollywood
This year's edition will be held in Los Angeles, California between August 8-10, 2024, with the theme "The Actors Marketplace (TAMP)."
Now in its second year, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed the news in a new report on ShockNg.
The AGN president, Emeka Rollas Ejezie in the report expressed that this year's edition of the festival will run in association and close partnership with Africa Travel Film Festival (AFTRAFF) and Dream Magic Studios, a subsidiary of Silverbird Group.
Alongside news of the upcoming seminar, 29 new appointments of the guild were also announced:
1. Ifeoma Okeke-Ozzoude — Chief of Staff
2. Agility Onwurah — Chief Protocol
3. Femi Durojaiye — SSA Media/Press Secretary
4. Alex Okoroji — Director of International Affiliations & Brands Communication
5. Kevin Uvo — National Taskforce Chairman
6. Gideon Okeke — SA on Intellectual Property
7. Okunzuwa Nosa Baba Rex — SA on Youth Development
8. Steve Eboh — SSA on Military
9. Dorothy Njemanze — SA on National Assembly/SDG Goal
10. Charles Inojie — Director of AGN Film Project
11. Sir Victor Osuagwu — SA on Special Duties
12. Jude Ororha — SA on Violence & Harassment in Workplace
13. Tracy Edwin — SA on Gender Equality
14. Dumkenenna Nnadi — Personal Assistant on AGN Website
15. Benedict Johnson — SA on Government Affairs
16. Wash Waziri Hong — SA on AGN Film Projects Northern Nigeria
17. Joseph Benjamin — SA on Nollywood Actors in Diaspora
18. Roland Igbadumhe — SA on International Travels
19. Ify Eze — SA on Child Actors Welfare
20. Ideanyi Ezekwe — SA on Guild Strategic Partnership
21. Sedeter Saviour — SA on Occupational Health & Safety
22. Mary Patrick — SA on AGN Entrepreneurial Development
23. Chidi Ihezie-Okafor — SA on HMO/Insurance
24. Emeka Ossai — Chairman Disciplinary Committee
25. Ijeoma Thomas — SA on AGN Film Projects South
26. Hilda Dokubo — Director of Training for Members
27. Deyemi Okanlawon — Planning/Strategy
28. Rita Edochie — AGN Women Leader/Welfare of Members
29. Prince Ebakumo — SA on Social Media Handles
The guild also has Kate Henshaw as the director of communication, Emeka Duru as the national finance secretary, Lolo Oby Kate Okafor as the treasurer, David Akuma as the director of guild services, Chelsea Nwodo as the assistant national secretary, and Kea Adams as the national chief whip.
More details about the upcoming festival will be released in the coming days.
