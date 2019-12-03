Just in case you’ve been hiding under a rock, let’s have a countdown of everything you need to know about the Access The Stars auditions & concert in Abuja:

5. Five Talents To Take The Stage

Access The Stars follows a unique format, in which five talents will be selected from the pool of contestants at the auditions. These stars will go on to spend some time with the judges, after which they will duke it out at an epic concert. Speaking of the concert. . .

4. Four Superstars To Headline The Concert

As the name implies, ATS will give these talented stars the chance to perform alongside some music superstars. The Abuja concert will see the likes of Fireboy, Wande Coal and Zlatan share the stage with the 5 talented acts selected from the auditions.

3. Three Awesome Days Of Great Music

Every week ATS delivers 3 awesome days of great music. With two days for auditions (Tuesday & Wednesday) and one day for the concert (Friday), fans and budding talents have the chance to get in on the action and share in the excitement.

2. Two Of The Best

Another key takeaway from the name of the show is that it is sponsored by two of the biggest retail brands in Nigeria. Access Bank and STAR Lager have come together to consolidate their support for the Nigerian entertainment scene. Both brands have committed considerable resources to make this show a reality and with a grand prize of 150 million Naira, it’s easy to see why ATS has attracted such a high level of talents.

1. Only One Winner

Only one lucky person will get the chance to be crowned as the winner of the 2019 edition of ATS. With a staggering 150 Million Naira up for grabs, budding music stars from all over the country have begun vying for a place in the next round of the tournament.

Who knows? Our lucky winner may just emerge from Abuja.

To stand a chance to win a fortune, and be crowned the next big music star, head on to accessthestars.ng to register to audition at a location near you. The Abuja auditions will be held at Grand Ibro Hotel, Micheal Okpara Street, on the 3rd and 4th of December while the Friday concert is slated for Old Parade Ground Car Park, Abuja.

Access The Stars music reality show will air on Hip TV, Africa Magic, and Views channel on Startimes, music lovers can expect to see the very best talents grace the stage during the course of the groundbreaking music competition.

This is a featured post.