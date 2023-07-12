ADVERTISEMENT
Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

Inemesit Udodiong

The comedy web series has received positive reviews since its release.

After two great seasons after its initial release on June 30, 2021, the comedy web series has been renewed for a third time.

Produced and written by Bovi Ugboma, Visa on Arrival focuses on four immigration officers with their different, hilarious personalities as they decide the fates of people seeking approval for their visas.

The show also stands out for highlighting the struggle and frustration Nigerians encounter during visa processing.

Executive produced by Accelerate TV and directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa with Victor Edem as director of photography, the series features Bovi, Warri Pikin, DatWarri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel (Taymesan).

Bovi plays the narcissistic Mr Francis, Datwarrigirl is the religious fanatic Charity, Taymesan takes on the role of the bribe-collecting Okoro while Realwarripikin plays the no-nonsense Hope.

The third season of the comedy show heads straight to Accelerate TV, home to web series like Corper Shun Reloaded, Third Avenue, The Olive, Clinically Speaking, Big Book of Lies, and Just Friends.

You can watch the whole new season of Visa on Arrival on the Accelerateplus app or catch new episodes weekly on YouTube.

The first episode titled Call Me Sir! is available on YouTube.

Watch the first episode of season three of Visa on Arrival:

