Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

The comedy web series premiered to positive reviews in June.

Accelerate TV has confirmed the second season of 'Visa on Arrival' [Instagram/accelerate_tv]

Accelerate TV has confirmed the renewal of fan-favourite comedy web series 'Visa on Arrival'.

The online platform recently teased fans with a photo of the cast shared via Instagram. The post read: "On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Visa on Arrival season 2?"

From the teaser announcement, it appears actress Shaffy Bello will be joining the comic cast for the forthcoming second season.

Starring Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel, 'Visa on Arrival' centres on unscrupulous Immigration officers who devise various means to deny citizens their visa applications. The comedy comically explores some of the day-to-day experiences of Nigerian citizens at the mercy of Immigration authorities.

Season one of 'Visa on Arrival' debuted to instant acclaim on YouTube on June 30. A release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed.

