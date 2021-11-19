Accelerate TV confirms new season of 'Visa on Arrival'

The online platform recently teased fans with a photo of the cast shared via Instagram. The post read: "On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for Visa on Arrival season 2?"

From the teaser announcement, it appears actress Shaffy Bello will be joining the comic cast for the forthcoming second season.

Starring Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel, 'Visa on Arrival' centres on unscrupulous Immigration officers who devise various means to deny citizens their visa applications. The comedy comically explores some of the day-to-day experiences of Nigerian citizens at the mercy of Immigration authorities.