RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A brand new ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on fan-favourite character Jon Snow, has been confirmed at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action spinoff sequel is in early development. The report also confirms that GoT star Kit Harington would return to reprise his role as Jon Snow.

Recommended articles

News of the newly announced series comes amid the highly anticipated prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ based on the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in the blockbuster fantasy drama. The prequel finally debuts on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

Since the series wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons, Harington has made a number of onscreen appearances with the most prominent being on Marvel’s 2021 ‘Eternals.’

The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Jon Snow.

In addition to the live-action, THR also reports that a ‘Game of Thrones’ stage play is in the works. The play “would revive iconic characters and explore the origins of Robert’s Rebellion,” THR revealed.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO

A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO

Davido gives 5 years scholarship to brilliant Ghanaian student

Davido gives 5 years scholarship to brilliant Ghanaian student

No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

No one wants to intentionally make a bad movie - Stella Damasus

AFRIMA meets ECCAS, UNESCO in Gabon, discusses plans to stimulate Africa's creative economy

AFRIMA meets ECCAS, UNESCO in Gabon, discusses plans to stimulate Africa's creative economy

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Kizz Daniel & Tekno drop colorful video for smash hit 'Buga'

Yahoo+ confirmed for July theatrical debut

Yahoo+ confirmed for July theatrical debut

Veteran Actors who are aged over 70 and still active in Nollywood

Veteran Actors who are aged over 70 and still active in Nollywood

Portable marries baby mama on their child's naming ceremony

Portable marries baby mama on their child's naming ceremony

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]