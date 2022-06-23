According to The Hollywood Reporter, the live-action spinoff sequel is in early development. The report also confirms that GoT star Kit Harington would return to reprise his role as Jon Snow.
A ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on Jon Snow is in development at HBO
A brand new ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel based on fan-favourite character Jon Snow, has been confirmed at HBO.
News of the newly announced series comes amid the highly anticipated prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ based on the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in the blockbuster fantasy drama. The prequel finally debuts on HBO Max on August 21, 2022.
Since the series wrapped in 2019 after eight seasons, Harington has made a number of onscreen appearances with the most prominent being on Marvel’s 2021 ‘Eternals.’
The actor was twice nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Jon Snow.
In addition to the live-action, THR also reports that a ‘Game of Thrones’ stage play is in the works. The play “would revive iconic characters and explore the origins of Robert’s Rebellion,” THR revealed.
