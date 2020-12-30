From Skinny Girls In Transit to The Men’s Club, here are five of the best shows of 2020.

From the Coronavirus outbreak to the shooting of EndSars protesters, 2020 has been hands down the most challenging year of the decade for Nigerians.

Despite how tough the year has been, the film industry did an applaudable job with distracting us from the listless woes with films, series and even reality shows.

In no particular order, Pulse list highlights five of the best television shows and web series that made 2020.

1. The Men’s Club (Season 3)

Red TV’s ‘The Men’s Club’ returned with a bang for its third season. Directed by Tola Odunsi, the web series premiered in June to impressive reviews.

Going by how frequently it trended, the show is arguably the biggest of the year. The new season fresh additions join the cast, some of which include Shaffy Bello, Nengi Adoki.

2. Riona (Season 1)

The debut season of Africa Magic’s epic drama, ‘Riona Fighting Fate’ premiered in September 2020, also to noteworthy reviews.

Set in ancient Itsekiri kingdom, the thrilling TV series produced by James Omokwe follows the story of a tyrant king who sets his kingdom on fire for his selfish interests.

3. Enahke ( Season 1)

Africa Magic’s ‘Enahke’ premiered alongside ‘Riona’ in September. The family drama based on a drug cartel and set in Benin lit up 2020 with its numerous exciting plot twists.

4. Skinny Girl In Transit ( Season 6)

Season six of Ndani TV’s web series ‘Skinny Girl In Transit’ was monumental for fans of the show.

The latest season debuted in February and became an instant favourite largely for how it drew fans into the life of its lead star, Tiwalade (Abimbola Craig) as a new bride. It also highlighted themes around marital pressures in its usual dramatic style.

5. Therapy

Falz TheBahdGuy premiered a comedy series, ‘Therapy’ based on a newly married couple. The 10-episode series starred Toke Makinwa and the rapper alongside skit maker, Josh2funny and top stand-up comedian, Bovi. 'Therapy' made some meme-worthy moments of 2020.

Which of these shows made your 2020?