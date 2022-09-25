RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

When talent meets training, it gives birth to technique.

This is why every "natural" creative is also advised to get trained in whatever area they find themselves talented in.

It is not enough to be talented; learning and understanding the craft is what gives expertise and a wide range of knowledge of how to harness your potential.

Anyone can point a camera and shoot, however film school helps you be more than that. They help you unlock the parts of you that may never come to shore without training.

This is why I've put together a list of 5 of the top film schools in Nigeria.

Founded in 2010, Del-York Film Academy is Nigeria's and by extension Africa largest film school. It is the biggest capacity building institution for films, media, animation, technology, and marketing communications industry.

Their courses include:

  • Acting For Film 
  • Screenwriting For Film and TV 
  • Cinematography and Set Lighting
  • Directing
  • Film Editing
  • Digital Content Creation and Social Media Influencing
  • Public Relations and Media Communications
  • 3D Animation
  • Producing and The Business of Film-Making
  • Fashion, Arts and Craft
  • Music Video Production
  • VFX
  • Intro To Theater Production
  • Makeup and Special Effects
  • Costume and Set Design
  • Digital Marketing
  • Photography
  • Coloring and Grading
  • Sound Design and Scoring For Film

Created in 2010 by Emem Isong, Royal Arts Academy is one of the leading film schools in Nigeria that have helped harness and nurture industry giants. The film school has been able to take students from various parts of Africa and is keen on developing talents for the filmmaking sphere.

Their courses include:

  • Acting
  • Cinematography
  • Directing
  • Editing
  • Screenwriting

Founded by Wale Adenuga in 2004, this is one of the first film schools in Nigeria. Founded on the basis of teaching and grooming industry newcomers and veterans and getting them a professional degree.

Their courses include:

  • Acting and Presentation
  • Choreography
  • Costume and Makeup
  • Cinematography 
  • D Editing
  • Digital Photography
  • Directing
  • Music
  • Music Studio Production
  • Producing and Production Management
  • Writing(Radio, Stage and Screen)
  • Set Design

Situated in the eastern parts of Nigeria, MFA is one of the leading film schools in Nigeria. The instructors at MFA are seasoned industry professionals who are willing to share their knowledge and experience to better the training of students.

Their courses include:

  • 2D/3D Animation and Special Effect
  • Acting
  • Cinematography 
  • Graphics Design
  • Directing/Film making
  • Drone Piloting
  • Live Streaming of Event
  • Photography
  • Screenwriting
  • Video Editing
  • Videography

Founded in 2011, High Definition Film Academy is aimed at providing quality and affordable film education to people who are willing to learn the craft. They offer an intensive and practical approach to learning.

Their courses include:

  •  Acting
  • Cinematography
  • Directing
  • Editing
  • Filmmaking
  • Screenwriting
