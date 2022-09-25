It is not enough to be talented; learning and understanding the craft is what gives expertise and a wide range of knowledge of how to harness your potential.

Anyone can point a camera and shoot, however film school helps you be more than that. They help you unlock the parts of you that may never come to shore without training.

This is why I've put together a list of 5 of the top film schools in Nigeria.

Del-York Film Academy

Founded in 2010, Del-York Film Academy is Nigeria's and by extension Africa largest film school. It is the biggest capacity building institution for films, media, animation, technology, and marketing communications industry.

Their courses include:

Acting For Film

Screenwriting For Film and TV

Cinematography and Set Lighting

Directing

Film Editing

Digital Content Creation and Social Media Influencing

Public Relations and Media Communications

3D Animation

Producing and The Business of Film-Making

Fashion, Arts and Craft

Music Video Production

VFX

Intro To Theater Production

Makeup and Special Effects

Costume and Set Design

Digital Marketing

Photography

Coloring and Grading

Sound Design and Scoring For Film

Royal Arts Academy

Created in 2010 by Emem Isong, Royal Arts Academy is one of the leading film schools in Nigeria that have helped harness and nurture industry giants. The film school has been able to take students from various parts of Africa and is keen on developing talents for the filmmaking sphere.

Their courses include:

Acting

Cinematography

Directing

Editing

Screenwriting

PEFTI Film Institute

Founded by Wale Adenuga in 2004, this is one of the first film schools in Nigeria. Founded on the basis of teaching and grooming industry newcomers and veterans and getting them a professional degree.

Their courses include:

Acting and Presentation

Choreography

Costume and Makeup

Cinematography

D Editing

Digital Photography

Directing

Music

Music Studio Production

Producing and Production Management

Writing(Radio, Stage and Screen)

Set Design

Magnus Film Academy (MFA)

Situated in the eastern parts of Nigeria, MFA is one of the leading film schools in Nigeria. The instructors at MFA are seasoned industry professionals who are willing to share their knowledge and experience to better the training of students.

Their courses include:

2D/3D Animation and Special Effect

Acting

Cinematography

Graphics Design

Directing/Film making

Drone Piloting

Live Streaming of Event

Photography

Screenwriting

Video Editing

Videography

High Definition Film Academy (HDFA)

Founded in 2011, High Definition Film Academy is aimed at providing quality and affordable film education to people who are willing to learn the craft. They offer an intensive and practical approach to learning.

Their courses include: