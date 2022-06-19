5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

1. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

The union of these two Nollywood veteran actors can be tagged as a successful one. Having been married for over 35 years, they are arguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple.

Olu Jacobs and his beautiful wife; Joke Silva, met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Lagos during the 21st Independent Anniversary.

2. Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 after appearing in the movie, The Wedding Party, where they played the role of a couple. Like it is with many other celebrities, this love story started with an Instagram direct message.

Banky W said that it took him a while of stalking her page before he finally took the bold step of sending a message to her.

Their relationship started in 2015, but both parties kept it away from the prying eyes of the media. Banky W officially announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi in February 2017.

3. Toyin Abraham and Ajeyemi

In July 2019, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had a traditional engagement with Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and together they welcomed their first child in August 2019.

Toyin Abraham is one Nollywood celebrity who has not been so lucky when it comes to marriage. The actress has experienced a couple of unsuccessful marriages over the years.

4. Gloria and Nobert Young

The couple got married in 2002 and celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2021. They are both Nollywood veteran actors and have also featured as a couple in many Nollywood movie roles.

Recently, they both Featured in the movie Rattlesnake. They are currently blessed with three lovely children.

5. Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade and actor Adedimeji Lateef got married on December 22, 2021. The couple broke the internet with their wedding stories. Prior to the time, the couple have vehemently denied their relationship in public severally.