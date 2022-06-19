RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

Love, they say, is a beautiful thing.

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji
Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Despite the twists and turns embedded in the Nigerian filmmaking industry; Nollywood, when it comes to love and relationships, Let's take you through a list of 5 Nollywood actors who are also married to fellow Nollywood stars.

Recommended articles

1. Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs

The union of these two Nollywood veteran actors can be tagged as a successful one. Having been married for over 35 years, they are arguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple.

Olu Jacobs and his beautiful wife; Joke Silva, met in 1981 at the National Theatre in Lagos during the 21st Independent Anniversary.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva
Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva ece-auto-gen

2. Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

Banky W and Adesua Etomi got married in 2017 after appearing in the movie, The Wedding Party, where they played the role of a couple. Like it is with many other celebrities, this love story started with an Instagram direct message.

Banky W said that it took him a while of stalking her page before he finally took the bold step of sending a message to her.

Their relationship started in 2015, but both parties kept it away from the prying eyes of the media. Banky W officially announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi in February 2017.

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/BankyWenllington]
Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/BankyWenllington] Pulse Nigeria

3. Toyin Abraham and Ajeyemi

In July 2019, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had a traditional engagement with Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and together they welcomed their first child in August 2019.

Toyin Abraham is one Nollywood celebrity who has not been so lucky when it comes to marriage. The actress has experienced a couple of unsuccessful marriages over the years.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi
Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi Pulse Nigeria

4. Gloria and Nobert Young

The couple got married in 2002 and celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2021. They are both Nollywood veteran actors and have also featured as a couple in many Nollywood movie roles.

Recently, they both Featured in the movie Rattlesnake. They are currently blessed with three lovely children.

Gloria and Nobert Young
Gloria and Nobert Young Pulse Nigeria

5. Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade and actor Adedimeji Lateef got married on December 22, 2021. The couple broke the internet with their wedding stories. Prior to the time, the couple have vehemently denied their relationship in public severally.

However, they came out clean about it only a few days before their wedding ceremony.

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Future Sounds Vol.12 featuring Josiah, Chu Guapo, Soul Marley, Raybekah and more

Future Sounds Vol.12 featuring Josiah, Chu Guapo, Soul Marley, Raybekah and more

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Ice Prince to drop first single of 2022 'Hustle' on 22nd June

Ice Prince to drop first single of 2022 'Hustle' on 22nd June

A list of Nigerian albums released in 2022

A list of Nigerian albums released in 2022

Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Kizz Daniel announces his US Afroclassic tour dates

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Timini Egbuson in 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/@breadedlifemovie]

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Reunion: Saskay denied me more times than Judas denied Christ - JayPaul

Saskay and JayPaul [Instagram]