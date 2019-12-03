Yul Edochie wants people to form the habit of celebrating others while they are still alive instead of waiting to spend a lot after death.

The movie star turned politician made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. According to him, when he had a near-death car crash, nobody celebrated him but if he had died, they would have turned up to celebrate his life.

"I survived a terrible accident & nobody came to celebrate my life. If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life, fake love everywhere, someone will even choose to buy a 10million naira casket to bury me. We must change the way we reason as a people," he tweeted.

Just for many who aren't aware, Yul Edochie survived a near-death car crash a few months ago.

This is not the first time Yul Edochie will be making a statement related to celebrating people when they alive than pretending and spending a lot after the person dies.

"Spending so much money on burials, a total waste" - Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie thinks spending a lot of money during burial ceremonies is a total waste. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

The movie star turned politician made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, November 3, 2019. According to him, a person should be celebrated when he or she is alive.

"I don’t understand the concept of spending so much money on burials. Total waste to me! A person’s life should be celebrated when he or she is alive to join in the celebration, not in death. Some1 once asked me for a loan of some millions to use & bury his father. I was speechless," he tweeted.

One thing we all know the actor has become popular for tweets and Instagram posts built around social and political issues in the country.