Yul Edochie celebrates father Pete Edochie as he turns 76

Babatunde Lawal

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has showered praise on his father, Pete Edochie, as the legendary actor celebrates his new age.

Pete Edochie, Yul Edochie [Torizone]
The veteran actor turned 76 years old today, March 7, and his son, Yul, took to Instagram to sing his praises.

He shared a video starring his dad and described him as the best father ever. The controversial star also hailed his father as the 'Lion of Africa' and prayed for many more wonderful birthdays for him to celebrate.

He also wrote that he loves his dad and prayed that he continues to reap the fruit of his labour.

He wrote, "Happy 76th birthday Dad. Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie EBUBEDIKE.Best Dad ever. The Lion of Africa. The Legend. May God continue to keep you and bless you more and more. Many more happy years I wish you. Keep enjoying the fruits of your labour. My man for life. Love you Dad."

Pete Edochie is an accomplished actor and philanthropist who has made significant contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. He is loved and respected by many, both within and outside Nigeria, and his legacy will continue to inspire upcoming actors for generations to come.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

