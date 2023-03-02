ADVERTISEMENT
'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

Babatunde Lawal

The last child of renowned singer Fela, Seun Kuti, broke his silence. After the 2023 presidential election,

Nigerian music star Seun Kuti [Instagram/Egypt80Band]

Kuti, who is renowned for speaking his mind without concern for what others may think of him, took to Instagram to share his views on the just-concluded elections.

In the run-up to the elections, the singer got into a back-and-forth with Peter Okoye of the PSquare group over concerns about who should become president.

Seun Kuti mentioned the election and said that Nigerians wanted the "lesser of three evils, but you got the best." He also mentioned how Nigerians frequently allow public figures to influence their choices while knowing they are only thinking about themselves.

Seun wrote, "When you realize that all your actors musicians , influencers ,comedians, politicians and business leaders are using your resources and support to become British and American citizens so their children don't exist with yours maybe you will have sense enough to stop allowing them direct your life!!!You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best! May the best lie win!! Let's know @mopcentre those ready for the work. It's starts today!!"

The issue started when Kuti said he believes that no politician can save Nigeria except for Nigerians themselves. Fela's son insisted that even if Sowore wins the election, he cannot make any effective change in a country with PDP and APC-controlled states.

He went on to say that Peter Obi is an opportunist who switched to the Labour Party after losing the PDP primaries. The comment struck a nerve with Okoye, who has been an avid supporter of the Obi movement.

Reacting to this Peter Okoye wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”

He also insulted Kuti's music career, calling him a Grammy nominee who is still living in the trenches.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

