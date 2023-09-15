You misogynistic piece of sh*t - YBNL Princess drags Olamide and his wife

She took to her Instagram stories, posting a series of tweets, calling the YBNL boss, his wife, and the record label out.

Calling Olamide misogynistic, she posted the picture of the cover art for the joint YBNL Mafia album pointing out the fact that her image in the cover art was sidelined in comparison to the male members of the label. Temmie also noted that she complained about it before the album was released but nothing was done.

The post read, "This was the oloriburuku joint album we recorded why is my face on the wall? You misogynistic piece of s*** I complained about it and your manager's assistant tried to explain it away I don't blame her man must chop."

The singer also attested that after he took her from her home in Ilorin, his wife turned her into an errand girl in their house instead of nurturing her musical prowess. She attested that Olamide's wife constantly maltreated and humiliated her over the five years that she was a member of the label.

She wrote, “I got into the music industry to sing, Olamide carried me on his head and paraded me as the ‘princess’ but once the cameras were off I was in a house with his disrespectful a$$ classist wife who made it her mission to remind me that I was a poor girl that they brought from Ilorin to change her life. I’d go out with this woman and she’d humiliate me publicly! When people ask for pictures she made it her mission to remind me that I was broke."

Her extensive tell-all did not end there, she went further to express her pain about having nothing to show for her five years in the label. The entertainer revealed that the in-house producer Pheelz allegedly misplaced a hard drive containing 25 of her unreleased music.

“It’s not enough to ‘help’ people, don’t add to their problems!!!! I kuku never tagged him on the video that he saw that he signed me. I never cared to be associated with you people. I really just wanted to sing I recorded over 25 songs and Pheelz opened his wide mouth to tell me he misplaced the hard drive. 25 songs!!," she added.

