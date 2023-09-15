ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You misogynistic piece of sh*t - YBNL Princess drags Olamide and his wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She had a whole lot to get off her chest.

Temmie Ovwasa, also known as the YBNL Princess, goes on a rant on her Instagram
Temmie Ovwasa, also known as the YBNL Princess, goes on a rant on her Instagram

Recommended articles

She took to her Instagram stories, posting a series of tweets, calling the YBNL boss, his wife, and the record label out.

Calling Olamide misogynistic, she posted the picture of the cover art for the joint YBNL Mafia album pointing out the fact that her image in the cover art was sidelined in comparison to the male members of the label. Temmie also noted that she complained about it before the album was released but nothing was done.

YBNL Princess slams Olamide, calling him misogynistic
YBNL Princess slams Olamide, calling him misogynistic Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The post read, "This was the oloriburuku joint album we recorded why is my face on the wall? You misogynistic piece of s*** I complained about it and your manager's assistant tried to explain it away I don't blame her man must chop."

The singer also attested that after he took her from her home in Ilorin, his wife turned her into an errand girl in their house instead of nurturing her musical prowess. She attested that Olamide's wife constantly maltreated and humiliated her over the five years that she was a member of the label.

She wrote, “I got into the music industry to sing, Olamide carried me on his head and paraded me as the ‘princess’ but once the cameras were off I was in a house with his disrespectful a$$ classist wife who made it her mission to remind me that I was a poor girl that they brought from Ilorin to change her life. I’d go out with this woman and she’d humiliate me publicly! When people ask for pictures she made it her mission to remind me that I was broke."

Her first post calling Olamide and his wife out
Her first post calling Olamide and his wife out Pulse Nigeria

Her extensive tell-all did not end there, she went further to express her pain about having nothing to show for her five years in the label. The entertainer revealed that the in-house producer Pheelz allegedly misplaced a hard drive containing 25 of her unreleased music.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not enough to ‘help’ people, don’t add to their problems!!!! I kuku never tagged him on the video that he saw that he signed me. I never cared to be associated with you people. I really just wanted to sing I recorded over 25 songs and Pheelz opened his wide mouth to tell me he misplaced the hard drive. 25 songs!!," she added.

She claimed that his wife turned her into an errand girl
She claimed that his wife turned her into an errand girl Pulse Nigeria

YBNL Princess who joined YBNL in 2015 and left in 2020 also stated that there were many things she could not say about the label and their affiliations out of fear of 'being murdered'.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I would have stayed with my husband if we had children - Toke Makinwa

I would have stayed with my husband if we had children - Toke Makinwa

You misogynistic piece of sh*t - YBNL Princess drags Olamide and his wife

You misogynistic piece of sh*t - YBNL Princess drags Olamide and his wife

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Africa missing from the top 10 global music markets in 2022. See the ranking

Africa missing from the top 10 global music markets in 2022. See the ranking

Here is why Iyabo Ojo does not like to grant interviews

Here is why Iyabo Ojo does not like to grant interviews

Mohbad's Canadian visa was released on the day he passed away - Samklef

Mohbad's Canadian visa was released on the day he passed away - Samklef

Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ODUMODUBLVCK releases new single 'MC Oluomo'

ODUMODUBLVCK releases new single 'MC Oluomo'

Kunle Afolayan's 'Ijogbon' trailer takes us on a chaotic adventure

Kunle Afolayan's 'Ijogbon' trailer takes us on a chaotic adventure

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad has sadly passed away. (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian singer Mohbad has died at age 27

Mohbad's partner of 10 years cries for help over his loss [Instagram/_c33why_

He struggled till death - Mohbad's widow Omowunmi mourns her late husband

DJ Kaywise uploads a cryptic post on his Instagram. (Instagram/DJKaywise)

'I'll end it all by 9 pm tonight,' DJ Kaywise's Instagram post worries fans

Phyna says that she likes trouble[Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna responds to Chichi's ₦100 million lawsuit against her