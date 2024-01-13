ADVERTISEMENT
Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

News Agency Of Nigeria

The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Yemi Alade (Instagram/Yemi Alade)
Yemi Alade (Instagram/Yemi Alade)

The singer confirmed this in a post on her official X handle (former Twitter).

She said the opportunity was a dream come true for her.

“Since 2016, I have envisioned performing at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by hundreds of dancers and people.

“Seven years later, I’m performing at AFCON. It is indeed an honour and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning,” she said.

The Nigerian singer will be teaming up with other artists from Africa to perform the theme song of the 2023 AFCON ‘Akwaba,’ which means welcome in Baoule language in Cote d’Ivoire.

The rendition of the 2023 AFCON anthem will also feature legendary Ivorian group, Magic System and Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan.

The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

The tournament, which kicks off on Saturday with 24 nations in six stadiums across five cities, will draw to a close on February 11.

