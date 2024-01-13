Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

The singer confirmed this in a post on her official X handle (former Twitter).

She said the opportunity was a dream come true for her.

“Since 2016, I have envisioned performing at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by hundreds of dancers and people.

“Seven years later, I’m performing at AFCON. It is indeed an honour and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning,” she said.

The Nigerian singer will be teaming up with other artists from Africa to perform the theme song of the 2023 AFCON ‘Akwaba,’ which means welcome in Baoule language in Cote d’Ivoire.

The rendition of the 2023 AFCON anthem will also feature legendary Ivorian group, Magic System and Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan.

The opening ceremony will take place at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.