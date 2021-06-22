RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Ogudu met Wizkid at the age of 19 and got pregnant for his first child.

Sola's relationship with Wizkid has got to be the most dramatic one ever recorded in the celebrity world. [Instagram/O.Oluwanishola]

Shola Ogudu, the first baby mama of Nigerian music star Wizkid, has revealed how it took 5 months before she realised she was pregnant.

Recommended articles

The mother of one made this known via Instagram while responding to a question on pregnancy.

"How is it possible for a lady to be pregnant for 3 months and won't be aware," the question read.

In her response, she explained how she wasn't even aware of her pregnancy for a longer time.

"It's as possible as possible can be. Speaking from experience that is. I didn't know I was pregnant until after five months (and was still seeing my monthly period)," she wrote.

At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him.
At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him. Pulse Nigeria

Shola is the popular first baby mama of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

Her relationship with Wizkid can be described as one of the most dramatic ever recorded in the celebrity world.

At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him.

Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife in 2014
Wizkid and his first son Boluwatife in 2014 ece-auto-gen

"I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I Swear I died and rose again!" she revealed in 2015 to Y Naija.

They went on to welcome their only child, Boluwatife, together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Eucharia Anunobi recounts how her father refused to send her to school just because she was a girl child

Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for beating a woman in his house

Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months

Udoka Oyeka's 'Price of Admission' short film premieres on YouTube

After fight with Tolani Baj at reunion, Vee of BBNaija announces title of her debut album

Top 10 moments in Fast & Furious9 [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

#BBNaijaReunion: Tolanibaj &Vee's showdown + all the highlights you probably missed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up again

Actress Venita Akpofure shades BBNaija's Esther, alleges that she's cheating with her friend's love interest