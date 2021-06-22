Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months
Ogudu met Wizkid at the age of 19 and got pregnant for his first child.
The mother of one made this known via Instagram while responding to a question on pregnancy.
"How is it possible for a lady to be pregnant for 3 months and won't be aware," the question read.
In her response, she explained how she wasn't even aware of her pregnancy for a longer time.
"It's as possible as possible can be. Speaking from experience that is. I didn't know I was pregnant until after five months (and was still seeing my monthly period)," she wrote.
Shola is the popular first baby mama of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.
Her relationship with Wizkid can be described as one of the most dramatic ever recorded in the celebrity world.
"I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I Swear I died and rose again!" she revealed in 2015 to Y Naija.
They went on to welcome their only child, Boluwatife, together.
