Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months

The mother of one made this known via Instagram while responding to a question on pregnancy.

"How is it possible for a lady to be pregnant for 3 months and won't be aware," the question read.

In her response, she explained how she wasn't even aware of her pregnancy for a longer time.

"It's as possible as possible can be. Speaking from experience that is. I didn't know I was pregnant until after five months (and was still seeing my monthly period)," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Shola is the popular first baby mama of Nigerian music star, Wizkid.

Her relationship with Wizkid can be described as one of the most dramatic ever recorded in the celebrity world.

At the age of 19, she met Wizkid and soon enough was pregnant for him.

"I remember the day I found out I was preggers! After 5 monthsss… Damn!!! I Swear I died and rose again!" she revealed in 2015 to Y Naija.