Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, award-winning singer, known professionally as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian singer to win an NAACP image award.

His collaboration with American award-winning singer, Beyonce for the track ”Brown Skin Girl” off her “The Gift” album won an award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

The singer, along with the Grammy-award winning singer, won the award for the outstanding duo, group of collaboration at the 2020 edition of the Image Awards.

See the post below:

However, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Nigerian star took to his social media pages to reveal that his long-awaited album, 'Made In Lagos' is finally done.

ALSO READ: 'Finally Done!' Wizkid says his album, 'Made In Lagos' is done

He wrote via his Twitter handle: "Finally done! So you know what that means!" This came after he wrote that, "I('ve) been working on my album and my spirit."

He also wrote that he appreciates his struggles, "Very happy for growth and God’s guidance. I love my scars more than ever."