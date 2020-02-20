On February 20, 2020, Nigerian star, Wizkid took to his Instagram page to reveal that his long-awaited album, 'Made In Lagos' is finally done.

The message came via his Twitter account. He wrote, "Finally done! So you know what that means!" This came after he wrote that, "I('ve) been working on my album and my spirit." Finally, he also wrote that he appreciates his struggles, "Very happy for growth and God’s guidance. I love my scars more than ever."

The first time we caught whiff of Made In Lagos was in mid-2018 when Wizkid started using the words on a couple of hashtags on social media. This would not be the first time he's intimated that Made In Lagos was done. In 2019, he took to his Instagram live to play some songs only for the album to not drop.

Also via different Instagram posts, Wizkid has built anticipation of the impending release of the album, but it has since remained in limbo. Made In Lagos will be Wizkid's fourth album after Superstar (2011), Ayo (2014) and Sounds From The Other Side (2016).

Please note: When an artist says their album is done, it doesn't necessarily mean it is set for immediate release.

Here is Wizkid talking about 'Made In Lagos' in 2017;