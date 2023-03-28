ADVERTISEMENT
Whitemoney tenders apology for comments about BBNaija women in now-viral video

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming after the backlash that trailed his comments on OAP Nedu's 'The Honest Bunch' podcast, where he made some unflattering claims about women.

On the podcast, he took a swipe at the women of BBNaija, claiming that they participate in the show for frivolous reasons and not to market themselves for prospects outside the house. He also stated that many of the girls aren't willing to work, but are always asking him to introduce them to his rich friends. This statement and others garnered criticism for the singer, as they were perceived as "derogatory" remarks about women.

In a video that surfaced on March 28, the reality TV star said he was widely misunderstood and never intended to demean any woman. Instead, he intended to motivate men, and some of them got the message.

Whitemoney also stated that he had already apologised to all the parties involved, including Victoria Inyama and others, in a follow-up live video with Daddy Freeze that many people didn't see.

The reality TV star stressed that he would never talk down on women because they raised him, and they are a significant part of his career. He apologised to those he may have hurt with his words on the podcast.

He said, “I will never slander women, I will never talk bad about women, I was raised by women, I love women, my team is filled with women, and I don’t have anything against women. Women have been a major part of my career and I appreciate every single woman in my life that I’ve come across and yet to come across. So I’m sorry to all the woman who feel insulted, I didn’t mean to insult anybody intentionally, I’m not above mistakes, I’m not perfect, thank you very much, let love lead.”

