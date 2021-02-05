Rapper Ikechukwu has shared a video of the moment he proposed to his fiancée in London.

The music star turned actor took to his Instagram page on Friday, February 5, 2021, where he shared the proposal video.

"When she said yes. #tbt didn't post it yesterday but wanted to share," he captioned the video.

In November 2020, the rapper announced that he had proposed to his fiancee.

Ikechukwu first announced that he was in a relationship back in September 2020.

Photo of Ikechukwu's soon to be wife [Instagram/OfficialIkechukwu]

In a post shared via his Instagram page, he announced that they were done keeping their relationship a secret.