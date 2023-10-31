ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Ibu has had 5 surgeries and is in the intensive care unit - Family

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They still hope to fly him out of the country for further treatment soon to avoid amputating his leg.

Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]
Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]

In the latest post on the actor's Instagram page, Okafor's daughter stressed that he had undergone five different surgeries and is currently in recovery in the intensive care unit. Going on, she thanked Nigerians for their support, contributions and prayers on behalf of the entire family.

The post read in part, "So far Daddy has gone through 5 successful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful. We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us to fly him abroad for further advanced treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians."

The actor celebrated his birthday in a hospital room on October 17 with a noticeably swollen foot. Okafor himself was evidently in pain as his family members sang the birthday song to him while he tried to cut his cake. However, at that time the public was not aware of the severity of his condition. Following that, another video was posted to his page where his family urged Nigerians to assist with the medical bills so that his leg would not get amputated.

Springing into action, fans and celebrities alike sent in donations within their capacities, to help his family. As soon as he is awake, the family noted that he will be sure to acknowledge everyone.

