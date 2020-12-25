Nigerian veteran movie producer, Chico Ejiro is dead.

He died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure.

He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

Born Chico Maziakpono, in Isoko, Delta State, Ejiro is a Nigerian movie director, screenwriter, and producer. [Channels]

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

Nicknamed Mr. Prolific, he directed over 80 movies within 5 years, each one shot in as little as three days.

Chico Ejiro and his wife Joy [ThisDay]

Ejiro who studied Agriculture in school was drawn into video production because Nigerians would not buy blank video cassettes.

The filmmaker is the younger brother of veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro.

He is married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children.