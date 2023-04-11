Ufuoma McDermott celebrates 13th anniversary with husband Steven

The couple who got married in 2010 have had a drama-free union and have since been basking in love and glory together in their marriage.

Celebrating the anniversary, Ufuoma shared a slideshow of pictures showcasing their journey together over the past 13 years, including their traditional wedding and court marriage.

Captioning the heartwarming video, which showcased her beautiful family, she wrote "Happy 13th."

Ufuoma met Steven while she was studying in the United Kingdom, and they tied the knot on April 10, 2010. Their union is blessed with two children—a boy and a girl.

Fans and well-wishers have taken to her page to wish her and her husband well as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In 2000, Ufuoma began working as a model in the entertainment business. Later, she transitioned to the runway and beauty pageants.

Then, she made the decision to become an actor in February 2004, leading her to make her acting debut in 'The President Must Not Die' by Zeb Ejiro.

