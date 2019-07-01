TY Bello has revealed how her silence over the sexual abuse she experienced as a child almost killed her.

The singer turned photographer made this known vis her Instagram page on Sunday, June 30, 2019. According to her even though she was rescued by God years after, she couldn't speak about the topic because she somehow felt it was her fault.

"I remember how the silence I had to keep after the abuse slowly killed me .. I also remember the relief I found in my relationship God so early.That really was my rescue ..yet for decades I could never find my voice on the matter .. I was still afraid ..Mostly because I felt it may have been the fault of my seven-year-old self .. somehow... Fast forward .. almost thirty years later ..I knew better .. and was ‘big’ enough .. I understood the importance of stepping up when it was time to share my story .. and ..I did in my @kemiadetiba ‘s #kingwomen interview .. it surprised me, however, how hard it was to talk about sexual abuse after so many years .. but it was such a relief ..But soon after came the resistance," she wrote.

She went to write on how we aren't really doing enough about kids that have been molested in the past and present and also how to teach every child the power of their voices.

"In sharing ..I faintly began tasting the shame again .. that same feeling of naked ‘dirtiness ‘’ I had as a child .. it hadn’t completely gone away.It also became clear .. that real stories of sexual abuse still sounded like NOVELTY. I saw headline after headline .. even in broken English .. this my ‘confession ‘.that ‘ Dem ‘SPOIL ‘ me when I be small pikin’. It didn’t feel good that it was so ‘sensational’ as I was aware of how massive a plague this was ..WE CLEARLY ARE NOT TALKING ENOUGH ..too many children sexually abused .. too many sex crimes ..especially now .. right under our noses. I had to push past the inner conflict that talking about it was ‘unnecessary’ ... it was too long ago ..too ‘Oyinboish ‘to discuss publicly...

"Then of course ..that talking about it now would make it seem like my family failed me as a child .. but they didn’t .. and could never have known .. I had mastered SILENCE !they were victims too. Every abuse story is different but it is SHAME that makes them complicated...Sadly, the shame hardly lies with the perpetrators... So I’ve learnt that it’s time to nail shame right where it belongs ..Far away from the wronged .. Bringing them instead to healing, justice, and freedom. We must teach every child the power of their voices, Apparently, we must teach adults too ... and more importantly, we must learn to listen .. understand and know that Sex is not a dirty word .. but DENIAL is..." she wrote.

TY Bello's latest post is most likely connected to the outcry that has been experienced in the country over the last few days following Timi Dakolo's wife now viral video where she called out the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo for raping her when she was a minor.

The now-famous interview

On Friday, June 28, 2019, Busola Dakolo granted an interview with YNaija where she alleged that she was raped by the senior pastor of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo had raped her twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Fatoyinbo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.