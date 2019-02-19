Toyin Aimakhu has revealed the ideal man she desires which according to her should be perfect but honest.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. In her post she said wrote about how facing a lot of abuse makes one become used to it after a certain point.

"It's so funny when you get hurt or abused so much, you can finally say I'm used to it🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️. I don't want a perfect friend/man. I want an honest friend/man," she wrote.

All you single brothers and secret admirers of Toyin Aimakhu, she just dropped a hint as to the kind of guy she desires, so if you know honesty is your virtue, it is safe to slide into the DM and make your case.

Another female celebrity who in recent times has come to reveal the kind of man she desires in Toke Makinwa. Toke Makinwa has on different occasions come out to give specific details of who and how her ideal man should be.

Toke Makinwa lowers standard, says her ideal man shouldn't be rich

Hey guys, it looks like Toke Makinwa has lowered her standard as she has revealed that her ideal man shouldn't rich. We all know how classy and flamboyant Toke Makinwa is but we are surprised that she has decided to adjust and go for a man that isn't rich. She made this known on her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

"Today, in my thirties, the complete one for me doesn’t have to be rich, but he has to be able to take care of me she #Thecompleteone share yours? Your complete man should be..." she tweeted.

She also went on to call on those people who have continued to troll her about marriage to show her where she can actually find one.