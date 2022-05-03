Toyin Abraham is pregnant

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is expecting her second child with hubby Kola Ajeyemi.
In a video shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the movie star is seen standing beside her hubby with her protruding belly.
The couple welcomed their first child together back in 2019.
It was followed by congratulatory messages from her fans and followers including some celebrities.
She went on to share more photos with her hubby, Ajeyemi on Instagram.
The actress has, however, not officially announced that she is pregnant.
The actress and her hubby welcomed their first child together back in 2019.
The news of the baby's arrival was first announced by movie star, Iyabo Ojo.
This came days after she shared her pre-wedding photos with her fiance and now-husband, Ajeyemi.
The couple had a private wedding ceremony that same year.
Ajeyemi has a daughter from his previous relationship.
While Abraham was married to Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson.
