Toyin Abraham gets mixed reactions for showing support for Tinubu

Babatunde Lawal

While many of her fans praise the actress for her decision, others have heavily criticised her.

Toyin Abraham and BAT [Yabaleft Online]

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has gotten mixed reactions for declaring her support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu.

The actress shared photos and video of herself and called herself "Asiwaju Baby" in the caption. "God bless you Tee. Asiwaju Baby. BAT is coming," she wrote.

Reacting to her post, many follower praised her, while others have trolled her for her choice.

One Nnnabuifevivian wrote, "Asiwaju baby d deceiver. When wahala starts she will run, same way she ran from revolution plus property. Influencer isonu. Its all about her selfish interest. Selling a retired old man that needs to rest."

simplyajao1 wrote, "Thank u mama God bless u we all Asiwaju baby everyone should vote his or her candidate don’t let us be bullied."

Weeks ago, the actress, in an interview with TVC, declared her love and support for Tinubu and suggested that she might be voting for the candidate in the forthcoming elections.

She also clarified that the decision on who to vote for is solely hers and not an attempt to cajole anyone into voting for her preferred candidate.

It appears that many netizens didn't get this memo, as they have heavily criticised the actress.

Pulse reported that the actress even had to refute some death conspiracies that surfaced after her declaration.

She wrote that there is no longer a democracy if people can't speak freely.

In her words, “It is no more Democracy if you don’t allow people to make their decision freely. Everyone can not see things from their angle only. Bullying, harassing and threatening people’s lives because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged. Why would anyone put this out there? Why? Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice? Why?”

Other people and celebrities have also shown solidarity with the actress, urging her to be strong and not to fret.

