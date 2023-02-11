ADVERTISEMENT
Toyin Abraham reacts to growing claims that she's dead

Babatunde Lawal

Abraham thinks the conspiracy is an attempt to silence her.

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Toyin Abraham Ajewole has reacted to the comments on social media that she's dead.

The actress shared a screenshot of a YouTube post declaring her dead.

Reacting to the post, the actress couldn't help but wonder why having a different opinion would warrant a death conspiracy.

In the actress's opinion, and judging by the screenshot, the post is in relation to the actress stating that she might vote for Bola Tinubu in the coming general elections.

She wrote that there is no longer a democracy if people can't speak freely.

In her words, “It is no more Democracy if you don’t allow people to make their decision freely. Everyone can not see things from their angle only. Bullying, harassing and threatening people’s lives because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged. Why would anyone put this out there? Why? Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice? Why?”

Other celebrities have also shown solidarity with the actress, urging her to be strong and not to fret.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

