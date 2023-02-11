Toyin Abraham reacts to growing claims that she's dead

The actress shared a screenshot of a YouTube post declaring her dead.

Reacting to the post, the actress couldn't help but wonder why having a different opinion would warrant a death conspiracy.

In the actress's opinion, and judging by the screenshot, the post is in relation to the actress stating that she might vote for Bola Tinubu in the coming general elections.

She wrote that there is no longer a democracy if people can't speak freely.

In her words, “It is no more Democracy if you don’t allow people to make their decision freely. Everyone can not see things from their angle only. Bullying, harassing and threatening people’s lives because they disagree with you on personal choice shouldn’t be encouraged. Why would anyone put this out there? Why? Why should anyone wish others bad because they made a different choice? Why?”