Toyin Abraham declares love for Tinubu, says she might vote for him

She shared this on TVC's "Your View," detailing that she loves Tinubu because he has done so much for the entertainment industry.

The Nollywood actress stated that although she hasn't decided who she will vote for, she might vote for Tinubu.

"I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him. I’ve not decided but I’m just saying it. And because of the things he has done for my industry," she said.

She went on to say that she is merely expressing her viewpoint and is not attempting to sway anyone's decision on who to vote for.

She added, "I’m not going to use my own selfish interest to lead others. He has been a wonderful man to my industry, he has been there for people and my industry. I am speaking from my own perspective. He is a good man. He has been there for people even when they had nothing. I am speaking for my own Oluwatoyin Abosede Dada Abraham-Ajeyemi. Let people choose whoever they want to choose. I will not let people use the gender part of me. I will support anyone who supports everybody. Someone competent. I’m not going to jeopardise the future of our children because of gender part or because I have a colleague there.”