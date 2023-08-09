ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was found guilty of shooting her in the foot after an altercation in 2020.

Tory Lanes bags 10 years in prison for shooting Meg thee stallion [.Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/y Joseph Okpako/WireImage]
Tory Lanes bags 10 years in prison for shooting Meg thee stallion [.Denise Truscello/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/y Joseph Okpako/WireImage]

Recommended articles

The entertainer was found guilty on three gun-related charges in December 2022 which included assault with a semiautomatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the trial Megan claimed Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to stay silent.
During the trial Megan claimed Tory Lanez offered her $1 million to stay silent. Megan accused Lanez of bribing her with $1 million dollars not to talk about the shooting. The defense attorneys for Lanez denied these claims. "He started apologizing,'' Megan said in court. She said Lanez was scared of being sentenced harshly as a repeat offender.  "He's saying 'please don't say anything. I can't go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before.'" Business Insider USA

Following that he was held in county jail. He was convicted of shooting fellow entertainer and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during an argument after they left Kylie Jenner's party in 2020, and faced a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison. The shooting left Meg needing surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutors on the case had initially called for him to be sentenced to 13 years in prison claiming that "he lacked remorse and was clearly incapable of accepting any responsibility for his own actions.”

Lanez's defense team, on the other hand, requested for a probation as well as a residential drug treatment program that would help to curb his alcohol problems.

The trial and the news continued to make headlines as a pop culture moment.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The trial and the news continued to make headlines as a pop culture moment.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Business Insider USA

During the hearing, the Califonia state judge read summaries of 76 supportive letters he received from Mr. Lanez’s fans and supporters to the court; one of which was from fellow rapper Iggy Azalea.

"This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and that there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence", said Megan Thee Stallion, who chose not to attend the sentence because she claimed she could not be in the same room with Lanez.

ADVERTISEMENT
She has now received justice [Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]
She has now received justice [Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Business Insider USA

After his sentence was read, the rapper issued his statement to the court saying, “If I could turn back time on the series of events that night, I would, she was my friend and someone I still care about to this day. Everything I did wrong that night I take full responsibility for.”

Many social media users and since taken to social media, taking sides on the case. While some felt that Lanez's conviction was well deserved, others felt that 10 years was too harsh a sentence for a 'grazed foot'.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

The real story will come out soon - Yul Edochie reacts to Pete's new interview

The real story will come out soon - Yul Edochie reacts to Pete's new interview

Simi recounts how pregnancy negatively affected her eyesight

Simi recounts how pregnancy negatively affected her eyesight

Ne-yo doubles down after backlash for comments on children's gender identity

Ne-yo doubles down after backlash for comments on children's gender identity

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 VMAs

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Portable and his artist attacked during cloth shopping in Lekki

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' spends 30th week on Billboard 200

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Apple Music announces Moonlight Afriqa as latest Up Next artist for Nigeria

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pete Edochie notes that he was unaware that his son Yul had taken a second wife [Torizone]

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

Pat Attah confirms that he was in a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/Patrick_ata]

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie announces that May Yul-Edochie is back in business[Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie shows support for Yul Edochie’s first wife

May is taking Yul Edochie and Judy Austin to court [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Yul Edochie's first wife files for divorce, demands ₦100 million in damages