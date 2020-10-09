Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been charged for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

TMZ reports that the rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson has been hit him with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, the rapper faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Tory Lanez says he was drunk during the shooting incident back in July [Instagram/ToryLanez]

In July there were reports that Megan was allegedly shot by Lanez.

PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Megan in his car.

The report came days after a video surfaced online of Megan exiting Lanez’s SUV with what appeared to be blood dripping from her feet.