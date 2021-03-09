Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Churchill Olakunle has gifted his wife Rosy Meurer a Lexus SUV.

Meurer recently welcomed a baby boy with her hubby, Churchill.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, where she shared a video of her new car.

"PUSH GIFT JUST ARRIVED 🎁🙈 Thank you baby ❤️ #lx5702021 #pushgift #lexus," she captioned the video.

Meurer's SUV is a 2021 Lexus LX 570.

According to car website, CarsUSA, it goes for about $91,730 (N43.1M).

Meurer and Olakunle recently welcomed their first child together.

Olakunle was married to Dikeh until they got divorced in 2017.