Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer have welcomed a baby boy.

Olakunle recently announced his marriage to Meurer.

The businessman and philanthropist shared the big news via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Churchill Olakunle announces the arrival of his son with wife Rosy Meurer [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

"It's a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* ...from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of "King" for my kids to be greater than the father," he wrote.

"Ahead of the mother's day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination."

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer and her hubby Churchill Olakunle [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill]

"My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace. My son "KING CHURCHILL ", my ernest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments. Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!!!"

Congratulations to the Olakunles from all of us at Pulse.