Tolani Baj thinks it's a turn-off for men to dance in clubs

Babatunde Lawal

The reality star has a knack for offering advice to men.

Reality TV star TolaniBaj [Instagram/TolaniBaj]
Reality TV star TolaniBaj [Instagram/TolaniBaj]

Tbaj hoped that men would cease dancing in clubs and instead choose to sit and act like big boys.

According to her, whenever she sees guys dancing in the club, she simply gets turned off. "I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy," the former BBNaija housemate tweeted.

Recently, she shared updates with men on how to get a woman's attention and stand out from the pool of admirers in 2023.

The BBNaija star shared her idea on Twitter, where she said that if a man likes a lady, he should send her money.

She maintained that sending a lady money is the easiest way to stand out from other men who are trying to get her attention in her social media DMs.

To her, this is a wake-up call for men, as this is 2023, and men should stop wondering why a lady isn't responding to them if they aren't giving money.

In her words, "If you like a babe, send her gifts and send her money. Simple. This is the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in her dms. Stop wondering why she isn't showing any interest. It's 2023. Wake up [sic.]"

This opinion, however, generated mixed reactions from social media users, with many criticising the reality star and others wondering when a relationship or admiration turned into a way to get out of poverty.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

