Tolani Baj thinks it's a turn-off for men to dance in clubs

Tbaj hoped that men would cease dancing in clubs and instead choose to sit and act like big boys.

According to her, whenever she sees guys dancing in the club, she simply gets turned off. "I get turned off when a guy dances in the club. Like sit down and pretend to be a big boy," the former BBNaija housemate tweeted.

Tolani Baj and men

Recently, she shared updates with men on how to get a woman's attention and stand out from the pool of admirers in 2023.

The BBNaija star shared her idea on Twitter, where she said that if a man likes a lady, he should send her money.

She maintained that sending a lady money is the easiest way to stand out from other men who are trying to get her attention in her social media DMs.

To her, this is a wake-up call for men, as this is 2023, and men should stop wondering why a lady isn't responding to them if they aren't giving money.

In her words, "If you like a babe, send her gifts and send her money. Simple. This is the easiest way to stand out from the rest of the men in her dms. Stop wondering why she isn't showing any interest. It's 2023. Wake up [sic.]"