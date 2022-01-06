BBNaija's Vee and Tolani Baj spotted clubbing together months after rift

Tolani and Vee who returned to Nigeria from the United States and the United Kingdom respectively to take part in the reality TV show had not seen eye to eye since their exit from the show.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young ladies were spotted dancing as they had a good time at a nightclub.

It is not clear when and how the beautiful reality TV stars resolved their differences but it sure does look like they have called a truce...or something like that.

Tolani Baj and Vee made the headlines during the reunion episodes for the fifth season of the reality TV show.