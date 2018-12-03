Photo Of The Day: Toke Makinwa's black dress that has sent tongues wagging

news

Toke Makinwa can be in the news for many reasons but this time around the media girl has taken it a step further with this fashion statement.

Today on our photo of the day, we are going to digging deep into Toke Makinwa's black outfit she wore to the premiere of a movie over the weekend. We all know the gorgeous media personality to be very stylish and classy whenever she steps out for an event,

This time around, she took it a step further by wearing not just a traditional outfit but giving it a distinct style. From the Gele to the dress, Toke Makinwa looked like a 70s fashion icon set to storm the future.

You can't ignore her sun shades which apparently looked like it was made for the traditional attire.

Toke's stylish dress even though looked classy, got tongues wagging because for some it was befitting, for another group, she was going to set fire on the red carpet and others, Toke Makinwa was the 'slayest' and 'fairest' of them all.

Toke Makinwa will forever remain one of the most stylish women to have come from this part of the world and the history books will have it stated in bold letters!