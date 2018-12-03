Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day:Toke Makinwa's black dress that sent tongues wagging

Photo Of The Day: Toke Makinwa's black dress that has sent tongues wagging

If Toke Makinwa is wearing it, then it is definitely going to be lit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

Toke Makinwa can be in the news for many reasons but this time around the media girl has taken it a step further with this fashion statement.

Today on our photo of the day, we are going to digging deep into Toke Makinwa's black outfit she wore to the premiere of a movie over the weekend. We all know the gorgeous media personality to be very stylish and classy whenever she steps out for an event,

This time around, she took it a step further by wearing not just a traditional outfit but giving it a distinct style. From the Gele to the dress, Toke Makinwa looked like a 70s fashion icon set to storm the future.

You can't ignore her sun shades which apparently looked like it was made for the traditional attire.

Toke's stylish dress even though looked classy, got tongues wagging because for some it was befitting, for another group, she was going to set fire on the red carpet and others, Toke Makinwa was the 'slayest' and 'fairest' of them all.

Toke Makinwa will forever remain one of the most stylish women to have come from this part of the world and the history books will have it stated in bold letters!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Adesua Etomi surprises mum at her birthday [Video]bullet
2 Tosyn Bucknor finally laid to restbullet
3 Check out Lexus SUV AY got for his wife on wedding anniversary [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa says she is no longer into dark skinned men
Photo Of The Day: What is beneath Toke Makinwa's staircase?
Toke Makinwa 5 times media personality broke the Internet this year
Toke Makinwa Media personality lowers standard, says her ideal man shouldn't be rich
Toke Makinwa says men with money don't complain when they help women
Don Jazzy See how Toke Makinwa shoots her shot at music mogul
Toke Makinwa's ex-husband loses dad
Toke Makinwa Media personality's ex-boyfriend Seyi Kuye welcomes baby with wife
Photo Of The Day Toke Makinwa's hips don't lie!
"Many women found courage to speak out because of my book"- Toke Makinwa

Celebrities

Brymo is the passionate type as he celebrates lover on her birthday
Brymo is the passionate type as he celebrates lover on her birthday
Duncan Mighty worries more about helping the needy than his fashion sense
Duncan Mighty worries more about helping the needy than his fashion sense
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement over the custody of their kids
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach an agreement over the custody of their kids
Michael B. Jordan "Creed II."
Michael B. Jordan meets lady who jokingly said they shared chemistry
X
Advertisement