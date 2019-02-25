With the recent violence recorded in the general elections, Toke Makinwa thinks we might be having a rethink and appreciate the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

The media personality took to her Twitter page on Monday, February 25, 2019, where she tweeted about the various irregularities at the just concluded general elections which included violence and ballot box snatching.

"Ballot box snatching, burning down election materials cos you are dissatisfied it’s not going in your Favor is weak! If you lose, lose with some dignity, I hope we all appreciate Goodluck now. Sighhhhh," she tweeted.

She went on to say that the problem Nigeria is facing is greed, selfishness and lack of love which are all man-made.

"I even get tired of calling God into our matter as Nigerians, he has given us so much, blessed us so much. Our problem is man-made, selfishness, greed, lack of love ❤️," she added.

Whether we like it or not, Toke Maknwa appears to be making a whole lot of sense and we think some people might agree with her on this one. Since the build-up to the elections, Toke Makinwa has joined the list of celebrities who have been quite vocal about it.

Toke Makinwa unhappy about embarrassment to Nigeria

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, a day earlier fixed for the polls, the on-air personality shared on her Instagram an image of some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members captured sleeping in the open.

She seemed confused after learning about the hold up which means balloters can only visit polling units a week after. Ahead of the elections, the land borders in Nigeria were closed to allow for an organized, free and fair elections. But the plan so far has seemed like a waste.

"I am disgusted at the blatant disregard, you wait till 2am to announce the postponement of the elections????Why??? People have travelled far and wide to their various polling units and you do this????

"Which way Nigeria???? Why do we love to embarrass ourselves so much? The whole world is watching and we do this???? I am so confused," Makinwa shared in an angry post.