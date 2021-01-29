Media girl Toke Makinwa has come for the patriarchal attitude of many Nigerians.

The multi-talented media personality lamented about this via her Twitter page on Friday, January 29, 2021.

According to her, it is absurd that some people always say that women who go from dating one man to the other will have questions to answer when they get to heaven.

"The spirit of Patriarchy is so strong in Africa it makes me sick how can you say women who go from man to man will have questions to answer on judgment day, what of men who go from woman to woman? They’ll be welcomed into the pearly gates with open arms? Help me understand," she tweeted.

"When it is a woman she is promiscuous, when it is a man, he is living it up. Fornication is no respecter of gender and you can’t judge someone cos you sin different or you are of a different gender."

Makinwa is known to be quite vocal about her thoughts and views on relationships, marriages, and even political issues in the country.

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.