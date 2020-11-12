Media girl, Toke Makinwa says she had sex for the first time when she was 13 years old.

The multi-talented media personality made this known while answering questions on her vlog, Toke Moments.

"I think I have talked about it before but my very first sexual experience happened when I was 13...yea am a whore...I get it. And it happened with a senior and he was in SS3 and I didn't even have anything on my chest but he was so damn fine. I remember...I don't know why I first had sex at 13, please don't judge me," she said.

When asked who are celebrity crush is, the award winning OAP said she would love to go out on a date with Canadian rapper, Drake.

Born 3 November 1984, Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, and author.

She is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.